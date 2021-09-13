TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) versus MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Head to Head Review

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A MediWound -38.43% -171.14% -31.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A MediWound $21.76 million 4.83 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -11.35

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 84.59%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, meaning that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

