TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$550.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

