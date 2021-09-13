Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,214 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

