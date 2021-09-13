Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 417 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH opened at $153.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.