Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,105 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

