Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $447,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $147.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.