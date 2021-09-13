Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees Buys 1,500 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.20. The stock had a trading volume of 451,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,363. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 86.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

