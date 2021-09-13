Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

TELNY opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

