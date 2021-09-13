Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

