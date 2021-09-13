Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

