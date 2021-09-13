Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
TLSNY stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.28.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
