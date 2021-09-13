Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

TEI stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

