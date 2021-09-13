Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
TEI stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
