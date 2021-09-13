TenX Hits Market Cap of $11.57 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. TenX has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $589,892.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00151825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00738703 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.