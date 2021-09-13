Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $25,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.