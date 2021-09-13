Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $106,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,277,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tesla by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $724.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,235. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

