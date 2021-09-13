Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

