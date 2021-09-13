Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $104.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.56.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
