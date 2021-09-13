TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $12,948,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 376.67%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

