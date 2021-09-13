The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,704,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $26.23 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

