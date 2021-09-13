The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

