The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

