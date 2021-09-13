The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

