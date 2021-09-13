The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

