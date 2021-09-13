The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGO opened at $16.71 on Monday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.83.

About The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

