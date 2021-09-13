The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.