The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

