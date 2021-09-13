The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Sell

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $133.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.