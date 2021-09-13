The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

KR stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

