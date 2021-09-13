The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

