The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 123,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.36 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.48.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.