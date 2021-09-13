Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $50.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00119700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00593394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.58 or 0.02458038 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.