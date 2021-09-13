Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 4,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

