Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

