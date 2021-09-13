Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,549,000 after purchasing an additional 164,271 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 133,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

