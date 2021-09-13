Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $267,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $349,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $122.81. 36,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

