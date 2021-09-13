Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,118 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,118 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

