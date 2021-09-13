Timothy M. Nall Sells 3,769 Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) Stock

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Timothy M. Nall sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $271,594.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BF-A stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,721 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.