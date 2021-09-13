Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $315.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005482 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008910 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

