Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,305 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.66. 44,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

