Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,278 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.17. 87,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average is $192.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

