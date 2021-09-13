Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. 125,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

