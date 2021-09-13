Tower Bridge Advisors Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,909,029 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

DLR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.56. 18,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

