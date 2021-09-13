Tower Bridge Advisors Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

