Tower Bridge Advisors Has $33.90 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.66. 127,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

