Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

