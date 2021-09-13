Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 78,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,554. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,875. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

