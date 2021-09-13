Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 19,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 457% compared to the average daily volume of 3,546 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. 181,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,722. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 600,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 565,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 763,100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

