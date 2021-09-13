Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 25,294.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

