Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCL.A. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE TCL.A opened at C$22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$15.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.