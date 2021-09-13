Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transocean by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 3.67. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

