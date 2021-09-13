Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4,974 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

